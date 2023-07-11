TV personality Zolile Hashatsi has come for radio station Kaya 959 for an unfair dismissal

The Rhythm City star said he was not happy with how the station handled the two women and hinted at a boycott

He adds that he secretly suffers from depression, which makes him insecure about working at the station

Zola Hashatsi is planning to boycott Kaya959 after firing Dineo Ranaka. Images: @dineoranaka, @zola_hashatsi, @unati.co

TV personality Zolile 'Zola' Hashatsi is planning to boycott the radio station Kaya 959

Zola is not happy with how Dineo was sacked

He took to his Instagram on 9 July to pen out his displeasure with how the station handled their former employee, Dineo Ranaka, TheSouthAfrican reported.

His post has a press release from the station pledging to support the presenter who disclosed her mental status. Zola captioned it with his discontentment that many people suffer from depression silently.

He hinted that he had an upcoming project with Kaya FM, but will not partner up until Ranaka's predicament with the station was solved:

This is how people reacted to the post:

@themba_tp_tshabalala begged to differ:

"But bafwethu how would u handle this issue if you were KayaFM? Umuntu ugula manje the next day umuntu use New York uhamba icatwalk without giving ne sick note lena bafwethu?"

lerato_qwabe applauded the actor:

"I can't wait for the day our industry shows You Zola the respect you deserve. You're a powerful individual. Continue Mkhulu we are here."

@pro_zwane joined in:

"We won't be listening to Kaya FM anymore."

@sandile522's profile picture

"Power to you my friend, you are a hero, You just made Monday."

@nkanyisobhengu agreed with Zola:

"Yes I agree this is unfair and ruthless, reconsider your decision. You've shown no support whatsoever for your employee when she needed you guys more, she is awesome and may God heal her immediately."

Dineo was seen enjoying New York with DJ Tira and MacG

Dineo's problems with her then-employer came in after she asked for sick leave so that she will focus on her mental health problems.

The star was then seen strolling the streets of New York with her friends MacG and DJ Tira, who posted a picture of the trio ahead of the Durban July. He captured the post:

"Hlupharing in the streets of New York City ahead of Durban July weekend."

The post caused a split among netizens, with most confused asking if she was on sick leave.

kaya959 presenter accuses Unathi of self-sabotage

Meanwhile, in another Briefly News report, Kaya FM host Sizwe Dhlomo has lambasted fired radio presenter, Unathi Nkayi, saying she killed her career.

The Idols judge lost her job with the station after refusing to apologise to Dhlomo after accusing him of hurling profanities at her during a studio altercation.

He was acquitted of accusations, and Nkayi was instructed to apologise for her claims. She revealed she is working on a documentary to show her side of the story.

