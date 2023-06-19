Radio icon Unathi Nkayi's career was dealt a blow after she refused to apologise for false accusations against her former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo

Kaya FM's internal investigation cleared Dhlomo of any wrong-doing, resulting in Nkayi's dismissal

The case highlighted the importance of professionalism and accountability in the media while raising concerns about privacy and the consequences of making unfounded claims

Former Kaya FM radio presenter Unathi Nkayi has been accused of ending her career. Images: @unathi.co

Unathi Nkayi has suffered a significant blow to her career after refusing to apologise to her former colleague, Sizwe Dhlomo.

Unathi Nkayi's dismissal from radio broadcaster Kaya FM

Sunday World reports that Nkayi had accused Dhlomo of hurling profanities at her during a studio altercation.

However, an internal investigation by the radio station, Kaya FM, cleared Dhlomo of any wrongdoing and instructed Nkayi to extend an olive branch, according to The South African.

Despite this, Nkayi declined to apologise, resulting in her dismissal from the station.

Kaya Fm revealed Unathi made false accusations against Dhlomo

In court documents opposing Nkayi's multi-million-rand lawsuit for unfair dismissal, Kaya FM revealed that she had made false accusations against Dhlomo, causing anxiety among colleagues and employees.

They presented an email in which Nkayi falsely claimed that Dhlomo had been aggressive and used profanity towards her. However, an audio recording provided by Dhlomo discredited Nkayi's allegations.

Nkayi's refusal to apologise and her colleague's formal complaint ultimately led to the termination of her contract. In response, Nkayi argued that the audio recording infringed upon her privacy and claimed that Dhlomo had previously made derogatory remarks about her on-air, without facing consequences.

