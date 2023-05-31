Radio personality Unathi Nkayi has announced that she is working on a documentary

This doccie promises to address everything regarding the Kaya 959 legal battle, which erupted after she got fired from the station

Nkayi will release the documentary after the legal battle is over and said she saved enough money after her dismissal

Unathi Nkayi is working on a documentary where she will tell her side of the story regarding her public spat with Sizwe Dhlomo and Kaya 959 legal drama. Image: @unathi.co

Unathi Nkayi has announced that she is working on a documentary where she will tell her side of the story on the legal battle against Kaya 959.

The former Kaya 959 presenter got sacked from the station following her public dispute with former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.

According to TshisaLIVE, Unathi issued a high court summons against the radio station and is suing for R1.6 million.

Unathi's big exposé in upcoming documentary on legal battle with Kaya 959

On Instagram, Unathi Nkayi said she will release a documentary after the court case. She said it could take months or years but is financially and psychologically prepared.

"Through our production company, we've started shooting my documentary, and I promise I will tell you everything at the end of the case. I'll share all documents, and you'll finally get both sides of the story.

"I know what to expect. This could last me a few months, or it could last me a few years. I want to assure you I have been saving for 18 months since they fired me because I knew this day would come."

Unathi added that she has the support of powerful and wealthy people.

"I have some very powerful and wealthy people who have backed me up to say they will not allow me to see this through alone, so finances will not be an issue. Psychologically I am fortified as well. The worst has happened."

Unathi Nkayi receives full support from her fans

Fans of the former Idols SA judge have supported her decision, saying it is a good move.

@kul_kadi said:

"Well done Unathi. Please consider featuring other ladies who have gone through the same thing. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng is one of them and many of us. Corporations shouldn’t be allowed to continue getting away with doing these things to black women in their corridors and boardrooms any further. This abuse and bullying is a pandemic that is not spoken of."

@mvuse_khondlo said:

"Yazi that thing messed with me to the point where I stopped listening to KayaFM, I didn't know you'd pursued it. Great job sisi."

@svuyokumkani shared:

"I actually stopped listening since you left, it was unplanned but here I am, not listening to radio actually…"

@tabiasongbird said:

"It's the Tag and the last frame for me!!.... Always remember THE BATTLE IS NOT and was NEVER YOURS sis'omdala."

@mkibathandwa said:

"Best of luck Unathi. The precedence established from this case will protect many more female freelancers who would have been victimized by these big radio stations."

The hardships Unathi faced following the Kaya 959 Sizwe Dhlomo scandal

Unathi Nkayi was very vocal about her hardships after being fired from Kaya 959. She believes the entire situation was one-sided.

The incident saw her having the most difficult year and painful therapy sessions.

Sizwe Dhlomo unapologetic about getting Unathi sacked

In previous Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he is unfazed after apparently having Unathi fired.

The radio personality who is still employed by Kaya 959 said Unathi lied and got what she deserved.

