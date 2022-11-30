Unathi Nkayi has taken to her timeline to open up about her hardship after Kaya 959 fired her following her fight with Sizwe Dhlomo

The media personality shared that she lost everything and her therapist even suggested meds in May because she wasn't doing well

She's seemingly happy that Sibongile Mtyali has been fired as Kaya 959's station manager after she allegedly "conspired" against her with two other people in her matter

Unathi Nkayi has opened up about her hardship after being shown the door on Kaya 959 after her scandal involving Sizwe Dhlomo.

Unathi Nkayi opened up about her struggles after she was fired from Kaya 959 after her drama with Sizwe Dhlomo.

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to her timeline to react to the news that station manager Sibongile Mtyali has lost her job, and the cause of her dismissal apparently involves Sizwe Dhlomo as well, reports ZAlebs.

Taking to Instagram, Unathi penned a lengthy post detailing how her life was affected after she was fired from the station. She shared that she lost everything "due to a one sided story".

The former Idols SA judge said her therapist even wanted to put her on meds in May. She said her father even told her that the three people who got her fired from Kaya 959 would turn against each other.

"They will because there is no integrity amongst the 3 people who conspired against you in this matter."

Unathi Nkayi's fans react to her post

Peeps took to Unathi's comment section and shared mixed reactions to her post. Many said they believed the singer's story from the jump.

banele_bee wrote:

" 'He who laughs lasts laughs, laughs the longest'. We believed you from day one sis U, sorry you had to go through that but we love you."

shirlzbby said:

"The same people who who were so keen on believing a one sided story, are now saying 'kukho into e off'. It's not even funny but we need to stop putting woman down. I’m happy for you Unathi."

siphokazimabuya commented:

"Amen. They have indeed turned against each other. Keep going my love."

jojozisindiswa said:

"I believed you from the beginning Unsta ...Camagu!"

nhlanhla_mkhabo wrote:

"You don’t have to attend every argument you are invited to…. Love this for you, Sis."

maneo57 added:

"This is bold, aus Nathi. A big shout out to you, for acknowledging the "ouch" in your soul when many master hiding it way, just to act tough. Super proud of you. You are a hero for this. Giving all of us permission to not be ashamed of our emotional turmoil."

Unathi Nkayi sacked from Kaya 959

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi's contract with the Kaya 959 was cut short after some undisclosed behaviour that ruined her relationship with the company.

In 2017, IOL reported that Unathi's relationship with her then-radio station Metro FM ended on sour terms. After spending 10 years with the station and hosting one of the most popular breakfast shows in the country, the singer left without an explanation. This led peeps to speculate that she had been let go.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela broke the news to Twitter users that the Idols SA judge had been fired from her gig with Kaya 959.

