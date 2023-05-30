Zandie Khumalo has been charting Twitter trends and hogging headlines after giving her account of what happened the night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

The star caused a buzz when she requested a complete media blackout during her highly-anticipated trial because she is a public figure

She recently raised eyebrows when she hinted that she will be dropping a new single titled Amatshe after her testimony

Zandie Khumalo seems unfazed by the ongoing controversy surrounding her name. The star who is part of the witnesses testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to release new music.

Zandie Khumalo says she will not stop living her life because of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

According to The South African, the star recently sparked a heated conversation on social media when she said that she will not allow the trial to stop her from living her life.

"I am one of the key witnesses in this case and this will not stop my life. In the same breath, I want to assure South Africans that I also want justice to be done, but I am not going to stop working. I have kids to take care of.

"I have supporters who are waiting for my music and I am grateful for their love and loyalty."

Zandie Khumalo set to release new music amid Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Zandie Khumalo headed to her Instagram page to give her followers the great news thy have need waiting for. She noted that she had put music and live performances on hold to focus on the trial, but will be releasing a new single titled Amatshe soon. She wrote:

"I have taken a hiatus on live performances until I'm done testifying in court while also prepping for my new single drop and my first performance after that will be here..........I will be performing Amatshe for the very first time and if u are from the South Coast ungasali."

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Zandie Khumalo reveals Kelly Khumalo was attacked by footballer's wife Mandisa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that in a shocking turn of events during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, it has come to light that Kelly Khumalo was allegedly assaulted by Mandisa, the wife of the late soccer star.

According to Zandie Khumalo, after receiving the devastating news of Senzo's passing in the hospital, Mandisa forcefully entered the room along with some companions and physically attacked Kelly.

Mandisa then pointed an accusatory finger at Kelly, screaming that she was responsible for Senzo's demise.

