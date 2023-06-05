Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo was scheduled for an interview with eNCA on 04 June 2023

In the trending interview clip, Zandie discussed her request to testify privately in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Mzansi was unimpressed by Zandie's decision to appear in the media after delaying the murder case with her plea

Zandie Khumalo is embroiled in another controversy after wanting to testify without the media in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Zandie Khumalo has shared why she wanted to testify privately in the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

According to eNCA on Twitter, they scheduled another interview with the star but didn't mention what topics they would discuss. However, as the singer has been in the news for her shenanigans following her court request, many assumed it would be about Senzo's murder.

Zandie Khumalo reveals reasons why she wanted to testify privately

eNCA shared the interview clip on YouTube, and Zandie stated why she didn't want the media to be present when testifying.

"There's no much that I can say right now, but obviously, this is a democratic country. I was just merely exercising my rights, and I feel that's why the court took two days to examine the plea. They found that it was within my rights ..."

Check out the full clip below:

Mzansi fuming after Zandie Khumalo was scheduled for another interview with eNCA

@XUFFLER said:

"When she's on eNCA, safety is not her concern. It's only in court!"

@passiemosele shared:

"She's going to contradict herself. She must not do interviews."

@sokalisa posted:

"Why do you keep interviewing this girl? Other musicians are banned from all platforms if they are suspects, but Khumalo girls are given the limelight."

@MissKR77 wrote:

"She made a bad move by agreeing to be interviewed. Even though I know she will not discuss the case, after the stunt she pulled, she shouldn't be on a public platform again."

@ZiieRadebe also said:

"She loves the media's attention; as long as it's not in court."

What did Zandie Khumalo discuss in her 2022 interview with eNCA?

According to IOL, Zandie revealed that she was the one who treated Senzo's wound after the gunmen shot him.

Zandie also addressed the accusations that she and her family are responsible for the murder, claiming they are not guilty until the law says otherwise.

eNCA added Zandie also supported her sister Kelly Khumalo, who has faced criticism after Meyiwa's death. The protective sister said the gunshot may have been intended for Kelly.

Senzo Meyiwa: Zandie Khumalo hints at dropping a new song titled Amatshe after she’s done testifying in court

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zandie Khumalo seemed unfazed by the ongoing controversy surrounding her name.

The star, who is part of the witnesses testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was set to release new music.

