Zandie Gumede, a key witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, called for a complete media blackout of her testimony, exercising her rights in a democratic country

Gumede expressed her surprise at the reaction to her decision, stating that she and her family had already made extensive efforts to explain what happened

The Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of Gumede's application, prohibiting the live broadcast of her image during her testimony

Zandie Khumalo has spoken out over her decision to testify privately in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo has spoken out about her decision to request a complete media blackout of her testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Zandie Khumalo has spoken out in a candid eNCA interview

In an interview with eNCA, she expressed her surprise at the reaction her choice had garnered. Gumede emphasised that she was simply exercising her rights in a democratic country and questioned why there was a fuss about it.

Watch the interview here:

While acknowledging that people are entitled to their opinions about the case, she stressed that her focus was on testifying.

Khumalo highlighted the numerous platforms her family had utilised to explain what had happened but felt that their efforts were often disregarded. Consequently, she believed she owed nothing to anyone except the court and was prepared to testify regardless of the presence of cameras.

The Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of Khumalo

TimesLIVE reports, in May, the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of her application, prohibiting the live broadcast of her image during her testimony. The judge's decision will remain in effect until the trial's conclusion.

