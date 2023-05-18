The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues in court, and Malesela Teffo has caused a stir once again

The disbarred advocate was booted from the Pretoria High Court after causing disruptions for the second time

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela instructed the orderlies not to allow Teffo back in the court again

PRETORIA - Malesela Teffo has landed himself in the crosshairs of Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and the Pretoria High Court once again.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela kicked disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo out of the Pretoria High Court for interrupting proceedings. Image: @CliffShiko/Twitter & stock photo/ Getty Images

The disbarred advocate was booted from the Senzo Meyiwa trial proceeding after standing up and declaring that he was in the court to act as a watching brief on behalf of Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, Newzroom Afrika reported.

Malesela Teffo kicked out of Senzo Meyiwa proceedings

Maumela wasn't having any of Teffo's antics, interrupting Teffo before he could finish his sentence.

Maumela chided:

"Mr Teffo, there is no Sifiso Meyiwa in this case."

Teffo tried to plead his case, however, the judge had had enough and promptly ordered police to escort the disbarred advocate out of the courthouse.

After Teffo was escorted out of the courthouse, Maumela ordered the court orderlies not to allow Teffo back into the court because of his running behaviour, SABC News reported.

Maumela said:

"I am of the view that the interruption by Mr Teffo is interfering with the proceedings as much as they are undermining the decorum of the court."

Malesela Teffo annoys Judge Tshifiwa Maumela

Teffo's latest courtroom display comes after he disrupted proceedings and insisted on addressing the court on Wednesday, 17 May.

During Wednesday's interruption, Judge Maumela warned that he would have Teffo escorted out of the room if he didn't sit down.

Below are some comments:

@muimbi_princem asked:

"Are we sure Mr Teffo is normal, guys? And what happened for him to get back to this case anyway?"

@MoyaboMasipa questioned:

"Where are the people who usually intervene in these kinds of worrying situations? Tefo needs help and fast."

@Chizoexpo added:

"Can someone out there please assist this man? family, friends, and colleagues because this is not normal behaviour."

@LCearsar commented:

"He has gone full bananas "

@rahlollwa said:

"I used to love and respect Advocate Teffo. I am now, however, almost convinced he is going senile, if not already."

@SlickSa16777186 demanded:

"This oke is cooked. The Bar Council and LPC need to have him arrested. He is becoming a threat to the administration of justice."

Meyiwa trial: Defence opposes new witness’ media blackout bid, claims witness gave evidence in Netflix doccie

In a related story, Briefly News reported the next witness due to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case requested that video and broadcast feeds be cut during her testimony.

The defence in the trial has rallied against the request, opposing the witness' claim.

The state brought the application in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, 15 May and claimed that because the witness was a well-known personality who performed from time to time, she did not want her testimony broadcast.

