The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues in court, and the new witness' request for a media blackout is causing a stir

The witness claims she will suffer prejudice if their testimony is broadcast live because she is a public figure

The defence for one of the five accused claims the witness didn't suffer prejudice when she participated in the Netflix documentary

PRETORIA - The next witness due to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has requested that video and broadcast feeds be cut during her testimony.

The defence in the trial has rallied against the request, opposing the witness' claim.

New witness requests media blackout during testimony because of “public figure” status

The state brought the application in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, 15 May and claimed that because the witness was a well-known personality who performed from time to time, she did not want her testimony broadcast.

According to state advocate George Baloyi, the witness said that she did not want to be subject to public scrutiny on social media, and she believed a live broadcast would invite the scrutiny, EWN reported.

Defence argues against Senzo Meyiwa's trial witness' media blackout request

However, the defence is not buying the witness' claims. The lawyer for one of the five accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, argued against the state's application.

Mshololo claimed that the witness benefitted from the Netflix documentary about Meyiwa's murder and now wants to turn around and say she will suffer prejudice.

Mshololo added during the documentary's filming, the witness did not request for her face to be concealed as she told millions of viewers what happened the night Meyiwa died.

The advocate said not only did the witness put herself out there without any limitation she also financially benefited from her account of Meyiwa's murder, reported

South Africans slam new Senzo Meyiwa trial witness for wanting special treatment

Below are some comments:

@MatthewsMaphal1 slammed:

"An exaggerated sense of self-importance."

@lunganizungu added:

"I cringed when state prosecutor Adv Baloyi said she is "well known."

@LuciaZondo suggested:

"Maybe the court must pay her, she likes money this one..."

@Bomi_Lhoza

"Oscar's case was televised, the same public interest applies to this case."

