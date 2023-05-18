Presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has made a ruling on the next witness' application for a media ban

Maumela stated the media was not allowed to broadcast the next witness' images, but a live audio broadcast has been permitted

South Africans celebrated the judge's ruling on social media and said they only cared about hearing her testimony because they knew what she looks like

PRETORIA - The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has ruled regarding the next witness' application for a media blackout.

The media is allowed to continue with live audio broadcasting in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: @MakwelaTlou

After reading the judgement for almost an hour, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela partially granted the next witness the order she requested.

Judge Maumela bans media from live broadcasting of witness number one

Maumela ruled that the media is barred from live broadcasting the next witness while she gives her testimony. The judge also permitted electronic media to live broadcast witness number one through audio.

SABC News reported that no video streaming of anyone's faces will be permitted during the witness' testimony.

These are the same conditions that were imposed on the soccer player's longtime friends, Tumelo Madala and Mthokozisi Thwala, when they testified.

eNCA reported that the judge found that the witness did not present sufficient rto justify a complete media blackout.

South Africans celebrate court ruling in Senzo Meyiwa trial

@DimakatsoMonok1 said:

"Finally, someone is making sense. Forward we go"

@Ree_Deejay said:

"For once, Maumela is making the public happy."

@ZakiMathebula said:

"The first time he comes to the side of interested people."

@PaballoMaz90937 said:

"We don't care about her visuals. We know her mos."

@MothokhoTebz said:

"We know how she looks like. Major interest is on what she says. Awaiting to hear what she says directly from the horse's mouth‍."

@mbosto_11 said:

"Justice prevails. The courts cannot be bullied by an individual who wants to be treated special. I'm glad the defence team won on this one, the courts need to be consistent with how all the witnesses are treated."

