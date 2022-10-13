Bongani Ntanzi made a solo appearance in the Pretoria High Court to request to be released on bail

Ntanzi is accused number two in the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The murder accused claims to be the breadwinner of his family and told the court he had already secured gainful employment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PRETORIA - Accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, 13 October, for a bail bid.

Bongani Ntanzi, the second accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, appeared in court on a bail bid. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Ntanzi has been behind bars for the past two years after he was arrested in 2020 in connection with the murder of famed soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Ntanzi is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Accused number two is requesting bail because he is the breadwinner of his family. Before his arrest, Ntanzi worked t the Sibanye Gold Mine on the West Rand.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The brother of accused number two appeared before the court as a defence witness and claimed that many people in his home town of Nongoma rely on Ntanzi for survival.

Ntanzi, charged with a schedule six offence, will have to demonstrate that there are extraordinary circumstances allowing his release on bond in the interest of justice, EWN reported.

The murder accused told the court that he had no prior convictions and had also been offered employment.

Last month Tumelo Madlala who was at the Voslooras house the night Meyiwa was shot, fingered Ntanzi as the man the soccer star wrestled with in the kitchen. Madala didn't indicate whether Ntanzi was the trigger man or not, SABC News reported.

The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa has been rescheduled for 14 November and is projected to last until 2 December, when it resumes.

South Africa reacts to Senzo Meyiwa's accused number two's bail bid

@Mbatha_Dumi said:

"That's the reason he must sue the state if found not guilty in this case."

@pumlag commented:

"Listening to Criselda interviewing his Brother it's sad, I wish I could ask the State why they only arrest him in 2020, how old was he and what was his motive for robbery in Joburg, yet he was working, the State must not play games, here, any way we know the gaps in this case"

@Khalangav1 asked:

"If he's a breadwinner, was Senzo a "bescuid " winner? Asking nje, need to understand the difference!"

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: major media broadcasters kicked out of courtroom for harassing eyewitness

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial saw more drama in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, 13 September. The case resumed after being postponed due to a state witness failing to appear in court on Monday, 12 September.

The soccer star’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, was due to take the stand on Tuesday, 13 September. However, he was bombarded by broadcast media cameras upon his arrival in the courtroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News