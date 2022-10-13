The housemate of the late Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, Nkosi Msimang, shared explosive details in court

The witness claims that one of the murder accused had offered him a threesome which he rejected

Earlier, he told the court that he had previously mixed up the identities of two of the women accused of murder

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court heard more racy details about the night Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died on Wednesday, 12 October. The housemate of Zulu, Nkosi Msimang, testified that one of the accused offered to have a threesome with another woman, facing murder charges.

Four women are accused of murdering the late AmaZulu Prince Lethukuthula Zulu. Image: @Mfundoyakhe_S & @GraemeRauby

The witness told the court that while sleeping with Portia Molla, accused number 3, Margaret Koaile, came into the room and exposed her private parts to him, TimesLIVE reported. Msimang said that Koaile wanted to join him and Molla, but he rejected the offer.

The housemate further stated that he could not remember what had happened after the encounter with Koaile and claimed that he had passed out. Msimang earlier told the court that he had mistakenly mixed up the identities of Molla and accused number 2, Gontse Tlhoele, during his testimony the previous day.

The witness claimed he realised his error when he went home and read an online article. Msimang claimed that Molla had gained weight and was lighter in complexion than when he last saw her.

According to SowetanLIVE, Advocate Pheane Lebea, who is representing Koaile and Molla, questioned if the witness was telling the court what he remembered or what he imagined. However, Msimang maintained that he was telling the truth.

The women accused of murdering the son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu also face charges of theft and possession of drugs. The trial will resume on Friday, 14 October, when the state is expected to call more witnesses.

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s cause of death revealed, accused allegedly drugged victim

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that explosive details of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s death were brought to light during the cross-examination of Investigating Officer Sgt Mokwena Mojapelo on Thursday, 6 October. The son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died from a cocaine overdose.

Mojapelo told the Johannesburg High Court that he gathered evidence which led him to the arrest of Tshefogatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mmola, Gontse Tlhoele and the late Dakalo Mbedzi. He said that security guards found Zulu dead at his home in a complex in Northwold in 2020.

The investigating officer told the court that Moremane’s right index fingerprint was found in a bowl in Zulu’s house. He said video footage from the complex showed the vehicle the suspects had been travelling in was at the complex on the day of the death.

