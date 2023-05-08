The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has disputed state witness Mthokozisi Thwala's testimony about intruders

Thwala told the court that Longwe Thwala pushed passed two armed intruders when they broke into Kelly Khumalo's mother's house

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele claimed Thwala's testimony doesn't correlate with an actual robbery situation

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PRETORIA - Mthokozisi Thwala took the stand once again in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, but on Monday, 8 May, he faced crossed examination from the defence.

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial says state witness testimony about the night Meyiwa died doesn't add up. Image: Lefty Shivambu & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The lawyer of two of the five accused of killing the beloved soccer star, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, poked holes in Thwala's testimony.

Lawyer of 2 of the accused say Senzo Meyiwa's friend's testimony doesn't add up

Ramosepele claimed that Thwala's version of events that intruders gunned Meyiwa down does not correlate with how actual robberies take place.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his testimony, Thwala claimed that two intruders came to Kelly Khumalo's mother's Voslorus house through the kitchen. Thwala claimed that one man was armed with a gun while the other was armed with a sharp object, TimesLIVE reported.

Defence claims armed intruders wouldn't allow Longwe Twala to escape

Longwe Twala, who was also in the house at the time, allegedly pushed past the intruders before running out of the house.

According to Ramosele, it's highly unlikely that in a robbery situation, armed intruders would allow an intended victim to get by them.

Ramosele put it to Thwala that his story of Longwe's escape was untrue and that Twala was in the house when Meyiwa was shot, News24 reported.

Senzo Meyiwa’s friend accuses police of brutally torturing him to admit he killed Bafana Bafana soccer star

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend made shocking allegations against the police on the witness stand at the highly publicised murder trial.

State witness Mthokozisi Thwala told the Pretoria High Court that he allegedly endured hours of brutal torture from two police officers five years after the beloved soccer star was killed in October 2014.

The aim of the torture, Thwala claims, was to get him to admit that he was the one who gunned Senzo Meyiwa down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News