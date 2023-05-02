Music producer Chicco Sello Twala had his National Orders nomination revoked due to alleged involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Twala denied involvement while his son has been accused of the crime

The National Orders are South Africa's highest awards for contributions, but Twala's revocation has drawn attention to the unresolved Meyiwa murder case

Legendary music producer Chicco Sello Twala has found himself embroiled in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, which has cost him a prestigious National Orders nomination.

Chicco Twala's initial excitement over National Orders nomination

The businessman recently revealed that he was approached by an official from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, asking for his profile, and later informed that he had been nominated for the National Orders.

Alleged involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case and its impact on Twala's reputation

However, when the nominees were announced, Twala’s name was conspicuously missing from the list, and he later discovered that his nomination had been revoked due to his alleged involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

"The Grand Patron of National Orders, President Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa, with the 2023 recipients of National Orders at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Tshwane. #NationalOrders #LeaveNoOneBehind"

The music mogul has vehemently denied any involvement in the case and has expressed disappointment that he is being associated with something he didn't do.

The ongoing investigation into the murder case and its unresolved status

According to Daily Sun, the Meyiwa murder case has been ongoing since the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot and killed at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in 2014. Longwe Twala, the son of Chicco Twala, has been implicated and accused of pulling the trigger on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Chicco Twala has been vocal about his name being linked to the case, and he has maintained his innocence. He said that he was hurt and disappointed that his National Orders nomination was taken away because of an unfounded accusation. He added that he doubts he will ever receive the award, as he has already been painted as a bad person.

The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows on citizens and foreign nationals who have made a significant contribution to the country.

