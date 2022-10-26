Eight years ago, beloved soccer star Senzo Meyiwas was gunned down at his girlfriend's mother's house

Since then, South Africa has been captivated by the case of Meyiwa's murder, which has spawned more questions than answers

Today South Africans across the nation pay tribute to Meyiwa, sharing stories about the fallen soccer legend

JOHANNESBURG - Today, 26 October, marks the 8th anniversary of beloved soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's tragic murder.

Beloved Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered on 26 October 2014, exactly eight years ago today. Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to City Press, Meyiwa was enjoying a relaxing Sunday at Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus when he was tragically gunned down in a robbery gone wrong.

A manhunt ensued to find the men who killed the Bafana Bafana captain. Finally, on 26 October 2020, exactly six years later, five men were arrested for the murder of Meyiwa, IOL reported.

South Africans have followed the dramatic trial from the edge of their seats. While the nation still doesn't have answers as to who killed Senzo Meyiwa, the conspiracy theories are numerous.

In honour of Senzo Meyiwa's legacy, Briefly News asked readers what their favourite memory of the Beloved Bafana Bafana Captain was.

Netizens show love to the beloved soccer star

Social media came alive with heartfelt tributes to Meyiwa, with many netizens sharing moments from their favourite soccer games.

Here are some tributes:

kaone_sithole commented:

"I remember his last game against Ajax Cape Town, he put on a show under the rain."

abongiledyomfana added:

"Yoh 8 years yerr , hayi I don't have faith in the law yalapha, South Africa, "

To Refrigeration Spare Sales said:

"I remember his last game like it was yesterday. We beat Ajax Capetown... The guy played like he knew he was about to depart."

Rito Henry Ford stated:

"When he saved 3 penalties in one against Iwisa Kaizer Chiefs of DRC TP Mazambe."

Bulelani Nkumanda admitted:

"As a Chiefs supporter, I thought I hated Pirates until I literally cried when the players surrounded that casket and sang Igwijo for their departed colleague."

Thomas Mkhabela posted:

"May Senzo's Soul continue to rest in peace. And may his Dad's soul also continue to rest in peace. Both were failed by our law and justice systems."

Puleng Madalane reminisced:

"Saturday 25/10/2014 His last stellar, remarkably outstanding game Telkom knockout 1/4 finals against Ajax CT FC on a stormy evening at Orlando Stadium before He met his brutal tragic, untimely death the following evening

Matseliso Moshoeshoe confessed:

"I'm a Kaizer Chiefs fan, but Meyiwa was a darling when it comes to his football, I always loved him as the best soccer player ....his tragic death left me "

Vuyolwamajola Mnyanda KaShalulile NoKutumela added:

"I'm not a Pirates fan but his death hit me so hard .May ur soul continue to RIP Nzori. Justice will be served one day"

Sithembele Songiwe remembered:

"2 penalty saves in Lubumbashi ❤️"

Otlhotse Martin Ntuli claimed:

"Yes, and today is Rooi Mahamutsa's birthday . The former Pirates defender said he doesn't enjoy his birthday anymore because Senzo died on this day. This day is a sad day for Bucs fans."

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused number 2, petitioned the court for bail because he’s the breadwinner

In a related story, Briefly News reported that accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, 13 October, for a bail bid.

Ntanzi has been behind bars for the past two years after he was arrested in 2020 in connection with the murder of famed soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Ntanzi is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

