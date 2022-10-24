The Idols SA Top 4 contestants were pushed to their limits on Sunday before they made their way into the next round

There were five of them during the group performance but unfortunately it was the end of the road for aspiring singer Zee as she failed to secure enough votes

Nozi, Mpilo, Thapelo and Ty Loner are the remaining four singers and the viewers of the singing competition share who they'll vote to be in the finale

Idols SA's remaining contestants were pushed to their limits on Sunday night, 23 October. The Top 4 singers are Mpilo, Nozi, Ty Loner and Thapelo.

‘Idols SA’s Top 4 contestants were pushed to their limits. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Zee failed to get enough votes to go through to the next round and was eliminated on the night. Before their solo performances, the contestants has to impress judges Somizi, Thembi Seete and JR with a group performance of How Deep Is Your Love by PJ Morton, reports ZAlebs.

After the show, the singing competition's social media team took to their Instagram timeline and posted snaps of the remaining four stars.

The viewers of the show took to its comment section to share their thoughts on the remaining hopefuls. Many shared who they're taking through to the season's finale by voting for them in numbers.

ledile_danley commented:

"Thapelo all the way to the finale."

Reacting to Ty Loner's pic, bobbiep37 said:

"Stop this bias you people.. This guy isn't a good singer.. Will say it as it is."

pumla_mnguni commented on Ty Loner's pic:

"He needs to go home now."

mrssa_plus_size_world_finalist commented:

"Love you Mpilo you looked amazing yesterday."

zandi363 said:

"My girl. I knew that you are going to nail this one... #teamNozi. Please try Whitney Houston's song next time, I know you will make proud."

zovuyontsali wrote:

"Team Nozi let's vote please."

lihledlamini57 added:

"Nozi is everything a powerhouse can ever be."

