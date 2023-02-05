Legendary South African musician Sello "Chicco" Twala is always in the headlines for everything except his music

The star's name recently popped up in the news when he was named in a battle between former parliamentarian Mthuthuzeli Vanara and Owen Ndlovu

Chicco reacted to the claims that he warned Vanara about Ndlovu hiring hitmen to take him out and has evidence to support the allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Chicco Twala recently found himself in the middle of another court battle between former sports presenter Owen Ndlovu and former parliamentarian Mthuthuzeli Vanara.

Chicco Twala has responded to claims that he told Vanara about Ndlovu's plans to kill him. Image: @metrofmsa

Source: Twitter

Twala reportedly warned Vanara that Ndlovu has sought the services of hitmen to have him killed.

Chicco Twala named a witness in the Ndlovu vs Vanara court case

According to News24, Vanara named Chicco Twala as a witness in the allegations that the former sportscaster had travelled to KZN to hire inkabi for him. The matter was heard at the Booysens Police Station on Thursday and was moved to next month.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chicco Twala responds to being named a witness

Legendary singer Sello "Chicco" Twala responded to the matter by stating that he has proof that Ndlovu told him he wanted to have Vanara murdered. City Press reported that Twala said he has evidence in the form of Whatsapp messages and recordings to prove that Ndlovu wanted to hurt Vanara. He said:

"Owen is very conniving and he lies a lot. I was in his office at the SABC when he told me these things. Fortunately, I have been warned about how to deal with them, so I record everything that happens when I am with them. I have it on record and even through direct WhatsApp messages when he told me."

Video of Gogo Maweni holding a python around other snakes in Soweto bedroom creeps SA out: “Pure witchcraft”

In more eGogo Maweni really knows how to get South Africans talking with her bold videos documenting her life as a traditional healer.

On February 3, she posted a short clip on her social media pages showing multiple snakes crawling on her bed while she held a python. She captioned the video:

"The only reason I’m at my house in Soweto❤️ I missed my babies."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News