The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial could soon be suspended

The Judicial Service Commission wants Judge Maumela and another judge to be trialled for allegedly delaying judgments

The news about the impending suspension has many South Africans worried about what will happen to the Meyiwa trial

JOHANNESBURG - In a shocking turn of events in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, the presiding Judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, seems to be in hot water.

The Judicial Service Commission has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend two judges, including Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. Image: @TheLegalSA

Judicial Service Commission wants Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela suspended

According to EWN, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to suspend Maumela for allegedly delaying judgements.

TimesLIVE reports that Maumela is one of two judges recommended for suspension. The other judge is Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi accused of delaying judgements

The publication explains that the pair is facing complaints related to the failure to deliver reserved judgements within a reasonable time. Some of these judgements date as far back as 2018.

The JSC has asked the office of the chief justice to establish a Judicial Conduct Tribunal to consider the complaints. And due to the seriousness of the allegations against the pair, the JSC thinks they should be suspended pending the tribunal's outcome.

If the tribunal finds them at fault, they will be found guilty of gross incompetence or gross misconduct, which would indicate incapacity.

South Africans shocked by the news of Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's pending suspension

With the pending suspension of Judge Maumela, South Africans are worried that the Senzo Meyiwa trial may be delayed again.

@PovertykillerB said:

"I always didn’t trust this one, but I know these are delay tactics in finding who really killed Senzo."

@Vee41449940 said:

"That's good because the treatment he dished to Teffo was not right, but this might also lead to further delays now."

@TheLegalSA said:

"The possible suspension and subsequent removal of Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela will derail the #SenzoMeyiwaTrial. A new judge will have to be appointed and re-hear the matter from the beginning, with all witnesses giving testimony and being cross-examined from scratch."

