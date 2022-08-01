Civil society organisation Judges Matter condemned Advocate Malesela Teffo’s "shocking" attack on Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela

PRETORIA - A civil society organisation wants the former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to retract his comments about the presiding judge in the case. The organisation, Judges Matter, condemned Advocate Malesela Teffo’s attack on Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

Advocate Malesela Teffo is called to withdraw his allegations against Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. Image: @MashSammy

Source: Twitter

The lawyer made several allegations against the judge, including accusing him of working with a sangoma to ensure Teffo’s “collapse” in court. According to TimesLIVE, the organisation said Teffo’s actions are attacks against the judiciary.

Judge Matters ruled the claims as baseless with no evidence. Co-ordinator of Judges Matter, Alison Tilley, said Teffo took an oath and that he should uphold the constitution and law.

However, despite the advocate’s attempt to reclaim his role in the trial, legal expert Zola Majavu told IOL that Teffo must still answer to Judge Maumela. He said when a representative withdraws and it's accepted, they are excused.

Majavu said that Teffo would have to appear before the court and air out the issues that led to his withdrawal and depending on his response, he may be readmitted. He also added that based on Teffo’s withdrawal, he would not likely be reinstated.

South Africans react to the incident:

@ArdullarhWittes posted:

"Give this case to another judge who will understand Adv Teffo."

@MulaudziTsikoo commented:

"Not only withdraw but visit mental health facilities."

@MashSammy wrote:

"It’s either Malesela Teffo is in a delusional state of mind or he’s rushing #SenzoMeyiwaMurder case. His behaviour ain’t normal for an advocate who took an oath at the High Court to uphold the laws and values of the justice system."

@Steyn_123 posted:

"I’ve seen people have their first appearance with more competence than this independent bar “advocate”."

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Advocate Malesela Teffo’s strange accusations against the presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have caused Tshifhiwa Maumela to trend on social media.

The pair constantly butted heads during the trial, and the defence lawyer went as far as blaming the judge for his withdrawal.

