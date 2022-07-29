Advocate Malesela Teffo has accused Presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of several issues, including involving a sangoma in the courtroom

Advocate Teffo accused Judge Maumela of working with a sangoma to bewitch him, which led to his "collapse" and withdrawal from the case

Teffo said he started having nightmares after Judge Maumela brought “his sangoma” to court, and his ill-treatment towards him increased

PRETORIA - Advocate Malesela Teffo’s strange accusations against the presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have caused Tshifhiwa Maumela to trend on social media. The pair constantly butted heads during the trial, and the defence lawyer went as far as blaming the judge for his withdrawal.

Advocate Malesela Teffo calls out Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela for allegedly bringing a sangoma to court.

Advocate Teffo has since re-evaluated his departure from the murder case and submitted a letter to the prosecutor asking for several conditions before he returns. Along with the letter, Advocate Teffo accused Judge Maumela of working with a sangoma to bewitch him.

According to a copy of the letter shared by a journalist on Twitter, the advocate said he started having nightmares after Judge Maumela brought “his sangoma” to court, and his ill-treatment increased. He said he was reliably informed that the involvement of the sangoma in court was meant to “collapse” him. Advocate Teffo said the witchcraft was aimed at destabilizing the four murder accused and himself.

He also accused the judge of drinking a “concoction” to achieve his downfall. Advocate Teffo added that witchcraft was the main reason for his withdrawal. According to News24, Teffo gave no basis or proof for his claims.

South Africans react to Advocate Malesela Teffo’s claims against Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela:

