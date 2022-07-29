Police investigations reveal that Deputy President David Mabuza was not involved in the crash on the N1 in Midrand on Wednesday, 27 July

A case of reckless and negligent driving is being investigated, and it was established that only Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in the collision

Two of his security members were rushed to hospital with minor injuries, and they were assessed, cleared and later discharged from the facility

GAUTENG - Police are investigating a reckless and negligent driving case following an accident involving Deputy President David Mabuza’s motorcade. The crash occurred on the N1 in Midrand on Wednesday, 27 July.

Deputy President David Mabuza's motorcade was involved in an accident in Midrand. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mabuza was not involved in the accident. However, two of his security members were in the motorcade and were injured.

The members were rushed to hospital with minor injuries. Police Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 that the two members were assessed, cleared, and discharged from the medical facility. She added that only the deputy president’s motorcade was involved in the collision.

Mabuza could not attend the ANC’s gala dinner. According to ANC Treasurer Paul Mashatile, he had other commitments, Jacaranda FM reported.

South Africans react to the accident:

@Segolooo said:

“He got an anonymous tip off just before getting in the car. Catch me if you Can in Mzansi.”

@Brettbenraphael posted:

“Why a motorcade without the VP?”

@gustavdip commented:

“Wait, he wasn’t in his own motorcade?”

@mdlozman added:

“Why’s a motorcade belonging solely to him crashed at high speed, so this is a revelation those black cars drive at high speed for vibes not that there’s dignitaries inside.”

