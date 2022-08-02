Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has finally had his say on Advocate Malesela Teffo's allegations that he practices witchcraft

In open court, Maumela made it clear that he is not into which craft and only believes in Jesus

Some people are upset that Teffo has made such allegations and say his actions are delaying justice

TSHWANE - The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has responded to Advocate Malesela Teffo's allegations that he practices witchcraft.

Advocate Malesela Teffo was a no-show at the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday. Images: @ncwane_nokwanda & @SandileJR

Source: Twitter

Teffo made the startling decision to remove himself from the case on allegations that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela used witchcraft to destabilise the defence for accused number one to four.

In a letter leaked on social media, Teffo alleged that he had been having constant nightmares since Mamumela brought a sangoma to court. Teffo even claimed that the judge drank something that made him faint.

Maumela responded to Teffo's claim in open court on Tuesday, 2 August and stated that he has a physician named Jesus, reports News24.

Teffo's instructing attorney, Tshepo Thobane, also stated in court that he distances himself from Teffo's allegations and had no part in the letter Teffo had written.

Thobane also clarified that Teffo is no longer part of the defence counsel and he intends to apply for bail for accused number two, according to EWN. The trial has been postponed until 5 September 2022.

Teffo failed to appear at the Gauteng High Court despite previously stating that he would be back on the case.

@Siviwe_Gs said:

"This case looks like a Moot Court for Legal students. There's no urgency, just drama all the way. I wonder if the #Meyiwa family will ever find closure #SenzoMeyiwa"

@LokalKoach said:

"Nna I'm feeling sorry for these guys now wt all these postponements‍♂️, these guys are ageing in jail and their matter is not even on 1%‍♂️‍♂️"

