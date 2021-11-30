Unathi Nkayi has kept mum about her version of events while stories about her drama with former employer Kaya 959 unfolded

The Idols SA judge revealed that the reason she kept quiet for so long was that she was ordered by the radio station to remain silent

The radio station has come out and dismissed her claims of her freedom of speech right being infringed and shut down Unathi's statement

Unathi Nkayi has been minding her business as she trended across the country for being fired from Kaya 959. While the radio station and Sizwe Dhlomo told their sides of the story, peeps wondered why the singer was quiet. Unathi has finally revealed why she has been keeping to herself.

Unathi Nkayi has broken her silence on the Kaya 959 drama but the radio station has clapped back. Image: @unathi.co

Unathi hopped onto her Instagram to disclose that she received a letter from her former employers at Kaya 959 informing her that she is not permitted to speak about the matter on any of her public platforms. The musician explained that the only reason she withheld from sharing her side of the story was that she contractually bounded not to.

TimesLIVE reports that Kaya959 has shut down Unathi's claims of being silenced. The radio station prides itself in allowing freedom of speech and therefore deny taking hat right away from Nkayi. The station was aware of the contract that prohibits Unathi from sharing confidential information but she can say whatever she likes. The Kaya959 spokesperson said:

"However, Ms Nkayi is free to share the details of the issue that arose between her and Kaya 959 should she feel the urge to, provided what she shares reflects the true version of events."

Sizwe Dhlomo shares his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's accusations

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's dismissal from Kaya 959. The Idols SA judge was fired recently after she claimed Sizwe was verbally abusive towards her after he was late for his show.

Sizwe took to Twitter to respond to questions from his curious fans following the drama. He shared that he and Unathi got along before the incident. The star said his reputation would have been tainted if he was fired from the radio station. He agreed that verbal abuse is a serious allegation.

ZAlebs reports that Sizwe said he and Unathi got along well before the incident, adding that Unathi played a huge role when he bagged the job at Kaya 959. He said he was as surprised when Unathi laid a formal complaint with the HR department, according to TshisaLIVE.

