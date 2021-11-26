Unathi Nkayi has broken her silence around the events that saw her exiting the airwaves more than a week ago

Kaya had said in a statement that Unathi's conduct rendered the relationship with the station intolerable

In a long-winded video on Instagram, Nkayi has now claimed to have been silenced by the radio station

Kaya, in an interview with an external publication, denied that the station had ever silenced Nkayi's voice

Kaya 959 former radio host Unathi Nkayi has spoken out for the first time on Friday following her unexpected exit from the commercial radio station more than a week ago.

At the time of her sensational axing from her Midday Joy show, Kaya explained in a statement released shortly afterward that it had been due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship between her and the station intolerable.

Moreover, the station claimed the Idols SA judge's then-conduct ensured a breakdown of trust between the two parties, according to a TimesLIVE report.

Having remained mum on the matter since the dramatic turn of events, Unathi took to her Instagram, where she, on Friday, posted a video addressing the claims via a written statement.

"I've been silenced. I received a letter that states that I can't speak on the matter publicly due to the contractual agreements we all have as freelancers. I was told [in no uncertain terms] that I can't use my platform to air my version of events," Nkayi said.

However, Nkayi continued by saying she would specifically address the gender-based violence (GBV) theme surrounding the controversy. Here, she refuted ever accusing then-fellow radio host Sizwe Dhlomo of perpetrating GBV against her.

"I will address the theme of GBV that keeps on coming up. Sizwe had made reference to GBV in one of his many posts about me, but GBV had nothing to do with the matter. I never alleged that Sizwe committed an act of GBV against me," added Nkayi.

“But when Sizwe's remarks led to people making the assumption that I accused him falsely of perpetuating GBV, and neither Sizwe nor Kaya does anything about the narrative, I'm compelled to speak up. We've [since] both submitted allegations against each other.”

But commenting on the matter in an interview with News24, Kaya spokesperson Ian Bredenkamp exempted the station from ever silencing Nkayi's voice.

"Kaya 959 is concerned about Ms Unathi Nkay's unfortunate statement made in a video posted on social media on [Friday], where she claims to have been silenced by the station.

"Kaya 959 acknowledges and respects the right to freedom of speech as provisioned for by the South African Constitution and, for that reason, will not in any way attempt to restrict it for anyone."

