Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has been replaced as host of the 2021 GQ Man of the Year Awards

The decision to drop her comes just days after she was sacked as a radio host on Kaya FM 959

GQ confirmed in a statement that unforeseen circumstances were to blame for the latest development

Social media users attempted to make sense of the newest occurrence, with some speculating cancel culture

Recently dismissed Kaya FM radio host Unathi Nkayi will no longer headline the 2021 GQ Man of the Year Awards after she was reportedly dropped as host on Tuesday.

The announcement, which has since been confirmed by GQ, comes just days before the staging of the ceremony at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE reported the decision to snub the entertainer was unclear. However, there has been widespread speculation on social media that the decision was linked to her dismissal from .

While a new host has not yet been announced, GQ would not confirm if this was indeed the reason to part ways with Unathi, according to News24.

Briefly News reported that the Idols SA judge's exit from Kaya came amid reports of a heated verbal spat with then-fellow radio host Sizwe Dhlomo.

Unexpected factors at play

GQ's Editor in Chief Molife Kumona told various reports that the decision to move away from Unathi was "due to unforeseen circumstance."

"It is with regret that entertainer, and reality show judge Unathi will no longer join us for the event due to unforeseen circumstances.

"However, our long-standing relationship with her will persist," said Kumona, adding GQ look's forward to future opportunities with Unathi.

Cancel rearing its ugly head

Mzansi social media have reacted to the latest news surrounding the songstress, who has opted to remain mum on her controversial sacking.

Below, Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions.

@Curious6263 wrote:

"Cancel culture keeps growing and the media keeps facilitating it."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Is Unathi getting cancelled now since they dropped her from that gig?"

@TheRealMJNcube added:

"Unathi is officially the first female victim of cancel-culture."

Unathi axed from Kaya FM after alleged altercation

In a related report, Briefly News recently reported that more information on the exact cause of Unathi's sacking has come to light.

It's alleged the Idol's SA judge had an altercation with fellow radio host Sizwe Dhlomo, exchanging heated words after Dhlomo was late for a show.

“Sizwe was supposed to come in for his show and release her. Radio hosting rules state that the previous host can’t leave until the next one arrives, so she was angry he was late,” a source told City Press.

The source also alleged that Unathi continued to complain about patriarchal double standards in the industry and swore at Dhlomo in isiXhosa.

