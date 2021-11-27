Sizwe Dhlomo did not take too kindly to a tweep who in recent days tried rummaging too close to his business

The fiasco comes more than a week after drama swirled around Dhlomo over his alleged heated fracas with Unathi

The opinionated radio host unleashed some spitfire on the troll by giving him a short lesson in parlance

Outspoken local media personality Sizwe Dhlomo, fresh off the drama train that saw his former fellow radio colleague Unathi Nkayi being shown the door at Kaya 959, has very quickly shaken off the fiasco to, well, continue being Sizwe.

The Kaya afternoon-drive show host, known for his slick tongue and opinionated disposition, recently shot down a chirpy troll who was being a tad too inquisitive on the timeline.

Sizwe Dhlomo recently put a nosey troll in his place. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Recently, Dhlomo was cast into the spotlight and trended for the better part of last week after Nkayi reportedly "almost ruined his career" on the heels of their in-studio head-butting that resulted in one of them getting the axe.

However, since then, normal programming seems to have been restored with Dhlomo merrily heading to Twitter to engage in banter or, at the very least, dispatch some lethal verbal ammunition.

Such was the case when he shot down a Twitter user who'd attempted to get the radio host to reveal salaries for people working in the radio entertainment industry. The former had mused at the number of ads his show was getting, even sharing a picture of his screen on the social networking site to make his point.

Following his tweet, one tweep took to asking him how much a DJ got paid in the industry, according to a ZAlebs report. Dhlomo responded by telling the curious user not all jocks get paid the same amount.

'Six figures for just talking?'

Another tweep jumped on the bandwagon by asking him to give dish out specifics to put his statement into context.

“Well this, isn’t an average, but depending on where [you work] and who you are, you’ll get six figures a month,” replied Dlhomo.

However, the reply didn't seem to satisfy one tweep in particular, who mocked the answer by insinuating that the Dhlomo was taking a shot in the dark or being disingenuous in his reply.

Further, the social media user added that jocks "don't do much" to deserve anything close to the figures Dlhomo was claiming.

Not cowering with his tail between his legs, Dhlomo candidly responded, which proved to be the final nail in the troll's coffin as it essentially put the topic to bed.

“Lol! Firstly, six figures isn’t a bar. Six zeros is a bar. Secondly, it’s not about how much you talk, it’s about what you say. That’s what you get paid for. The difference between noise & content,” said a pompous Dhlomo.

Locals amused by Dhlomo's spitfire

Quirky Saffas had a few comments of their own on the subject as they hilariously took the mickey out of the entire exchange.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the amusing comments below.

@BasilNgidi wrote:

"Isn't there an hourly rate for DJ's? I remember reading something where it was alleged the likes of DJ Fresh were paid in the region of about R3000/hour when he was at Metro. And he had a 4hr show at the time. That's easily just over R200k/month. Alleged, of course."

@JaqParrow said:

"So, what you are simply saying is he made a whole of noise but no content? Damn, bro, you're brutal."

@Ms_Muhles added:

"You forgot to add *drops mic* at the end of your reply."

