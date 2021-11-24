A video has surfaced of a policewoman strutting her stuff as she turns the police station into a dance floor

The clip was shared on Twitter, and also shows an irked man's subsequent reaction to the material

South Africans have had a hilarious response to the short 19-second clip on social media

A video of a SAPS policewoman, possibly a constable, dancing while clad in full police uniform has surfaced on social media.

The short clip, shared by a Twitter user @Sandie_AlexM, is a mash-up of the officer's performance and the subsequent reaction of a man who likely was reacting admonishingly to the same video.

A dancing cop has not proven to be one man's fill on social media. Image: Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The caption read:

"Yaze yacasuka lendoda webantu."

At the start of the video, which has garnered a staggering 160 000 views on the platform, the officer appears for a brief moment before the portion of the man supposedly berating her actions crops ups.

In IsiZulu, he lays into SAPS by posing the question:

"When then will the criminals get arrested when this is what officers are doing?"

Social media users understandably fell off their seats at the end of 19 seconds, which is when the clip ends.

Local social media users can't deal

The tweet attracted more than 7 600 likes, while it was retweeted close to 3 000 times. Briefly News takes a look at all the hilarious reactions to the post below.

@Truer_Majola wrote:

"I understand him. Hayi."

@_WiseySA said:

"That guy is so hilarious."

@T_Carmen22 added:

"I saw it, I was embarrassed to quote it on this lady's behalf. Like... A whole police officer? Nna ke swabile for our cowntree."

Source: Briefly.co.za