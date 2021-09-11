A cop in shorts is serving the heat on social media, and it is all for good reason, too, as spring takes off in Mzansi

@Katlie_Moo shared a series of snaps of a constable in the SAPS ranks spreading the feels, thanks to the tight-fitting shorts he is seen wearing

A cop in shorts is serving the heat on social media, and it is all for good reason, too, as spring takes off in Mzansi.

While the men and women in blue have a pledge to serve and protect, one decidedly went the extra mile as he offered up some eye candy for Mzansi's fashion police.

A Mzansi copper is turning heads on the social media streets, and it is all for a good reason. Image: @Katlie_Moo/ Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, a user @Katlie_Moo shared a series of snaps of a constable in the SAPS ranks spreading the summer feels, thanks to the tight-fitting shorts he is wearing.

The caption read:

"Mohale was found shaking."

The police officer is shown in full police uniform, complete with a service weapon conspicuously strapped to his right thigh. The tweet attracted nearly 850 likes and close to 300 retweets.

Cop in shorts gets loud reaction from Mzansi

Briefly News was here for it and inspected the comments to bring readers all the reactions of interest to the post.

@TshupsM reacted:

"@Lebo_Sabs sheba ka kwano, my friend."

@thobaniz01 wrote:

"'One thing about me, I will arrest you, chile'."

@OriginalMNH aired:

"It’s giving Jim Dangle."

@nkoana_lee shared:

"Officer you can come [to] arrest me any time."

@mosane_tshepang added:

"Lol Mara Lebo o apereng lol."

@Nkosi_Ngwekazi offered:

"'You have a right to remain silent honey'."

Mzansi in stitches after seeing video of man running away from cops

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a SAPS member was a laughing stock on social media amid the chaotic looting scenes in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

The officer was caught on video struggling to open his vehicle after arresting a suspect, but as he opens the transit door, the suspect escaped.

The video clip has found its way to the internet courtesy of @MandyWiener through Twitter.

