Hee Banna: Mzansi in Stitches Seeing Video of a Man Running Away From the Police

As looting scenes continues to take the centre stage in Gauteng, the social media community is left in stitches after watching a video of a man running away from the police

The man seems to have been nabbed by the police and as the officer tries to open the back of the van, he finds a chance to escape and disappears

This is evident in a clip posted by @MandyWiener on Twitter, but some people believe the tired cops deliberately let the guy off the hook

With many community leaders and government officials calling for tough handling of the looters by the law enforcement agencies, a member of South African police is a laughing stock on social media.

The policeman is struggling to open the vehicle after arresting a suspect, but as he opens the transit door, the suspect escaped. The video clip has found its way to the internet courtesy of @MandyWiener through Twitter.

A man running away from the police has left South Africans with contrasting reactions. Image: @MandyWiener/Twitter

@Alonviljoen said:

“But yesterday on William Nicol roadblock to check your car license no getting away from metro police because they insist on their KFC money. Police a joke in SA.”

@ProfesaThom said:

“The police to them: When we leave you, just run away but don't make it obvious, le ska jampisa.”

@Mizzidc said:

“They might be making space in the van to loot themselves the Police. They are underpaid and only know to certify. That's their revenge on the government.”

@Farhana4July said:

“The police is just useless yesterday tried more than 10 times calling @SAPoliceService Johannesburg Central their phone didn't even ring the call was dropped ...it was an emergency at a Warehouse in Crown Mines abt to be looted as crowds were gathering...just disappointed.”

@Futurelockdown said:

“Where is shy guy commissioner Sithole? SAPS have zero strategies now it shows. No country has a police officer for every citizen, you close the gap by being strategic.”

@BlkBro said:

“I was driving behind a police van and we passed people pushing trolleys from Game warehouse loaded with stolen stuff. The cops just kept driving.”

@LouisNel said:

“Must have been a mistake. Surely the policeman won't just let him go?”

@Dijosti said:

“The blaming of police members after the Marikana incident is coming back to haunt us. Doomed if they act and doomed if they don't.”

@SisGama said:

“There is no proof that the guy has taken anything, he is in a place where things are happening maybe he went there just to see what's happening hahaha.”

Video of cops helping looters escape during the protest: “this country is a joke”

Still focusing on looting, Briefly News reported that as the looting of local businesses becomes increasingly more prevalent across the country, it's natural for South Africans to want a little reassurance from our police force.

However, one video of what seems to be a police officer helping looters escape a local shop after vandalising it definitely has Mzansi troubled.

Heading online, @_Tshwarelo04 shared the clip. "SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE helping criminals escape from the police, this country is a joke," he captioned the incriminating video.

