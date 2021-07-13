Livelihoods Lost: Sad Post Shows Destruction Looting Caused to Small Businesses

Mzansi took to the Twitter streets this week sharing their first-hand experience of the recent upsurge in violence and looting

Looking at clips and images it's clear many small and black owned businesses have been poorly effected by the blatant criminality

Brifly News compiled a few clips and videos which you definitely don't want to miss

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It seems many small and black-owned businesses have been negatively effected by the surge in looting action across the country. As the instances of blatant criminality become more frequent so too are these devastating acts being caught on camera.

Small businesses have been devastated by the looting action. Images: @Amu_J/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @thalith49675954 first shared a post documenting the gruelling experiences of business owners in the aftermath of the looting. Briefly News also compiled a few more tweets displaying the difficult situation.

Check some of them out below:

@thalith49675954 said:

"#Sandton this is bad."

@Amu_J said:

"A black dentist lost his private practice simple like this....And its normal and okay to you, cos people are hungry?"

@SkepeMatsebane said:

"Lucky Lekgwathi's restaurant is not even three months old. Now is in complete and utter ruin. Tomorrow when he's struggling, the same people who ruined his business and his livelihood will say he wasted his money when he was playing football."

@Mbango_Ndwandwe said:

"Opened in April this year, today it was looted and damaged. Lucky Lekgwathi was only trying to make a living."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Video of cops helping looters escape during protest: "This country is a joke"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that as the looting of local businesses becomes increasingly more prevalent across the country, it's natural for South Africans to want a little reassurance from our police force. However, one video of what seems to be a police officer helping looters escape a local shop after vandalising it definitely has Mzansi troubled.

Heading online, @_Tshwarelo04 shared the clip.

"SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE helping criminals escape from the police, this country is a joke," he captioned the incriminating video.

In the video, looters climb out the broken window of what appears to be a clothing shop while members of the police force direct them out.

The clip fuelled a wave of reactions online.

@Diaryofazulugal said:

"But how many can they arrest? Be realistic..."

@trump_zuma said:

"They know something we don’t know."

@TSELE67603939 said:

"Where is Bheki Cele?"

@African82970734 said:

"Apparently, Matamela is sayings these are old videos."

@ZuluOratile said:

"After all, they will sleep in the same neighbourhood so they are just being their brothers' keeper."

@Kiraguify said:

"He's smart enough not to engage in a fight he can't win!"

@jozitube said:

"Awua, these are kids hle! He probably felt sorry for them."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za