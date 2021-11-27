A local guy decided it would be a good idea to post a picture of his expensive sofa purchase for his mom

Taking to Twitter, @DlalaChampion shared a picture of the charcoal grey twin unit, along with its receipt

Not long after, Mzansi hilariously took the man's story apart, even sharing various clues that showed he was a "fraud"

A local man's alleged R42 000 worth Black Friday deal sofa unit has South Africans in a frenzy on social media as they attempt to come to terms with the exquisite buy.

The Twitter user, cut a satisfied figure as he strode to his handle to flaunt the charcoal grey twin to his followers. He shared a picture of it and the accompanying receipt, proving that he had indeed made the purchase.

Man's R42k 'Black Friday' Couch Surprise to His Mom Stuns Mzansi: 'Status Will Kill You'. Image: @DlalaChampion

Source: Twitter

"Decided to surprise my mother with new couches today since it's Black Friday. I've never seen her so happy," the intriguing read.

While it was uplifting and alludes to his mother welling up with emotion upon receiving her grand gift, there aren't any pictures capturing the moment. Also, as some Twitter users pointed out, the date on the receipt was deliberately blocked out by the user.

But most interestingly, the user's bio clearly has the phrase "I Tweet Lies" included in it, giving peeps every reason to treat the tweet with harsh but hilarious scepticism.

The tweet attracted massive attention from locals, seeing the tweet being liked more than 6 300 times, while it was retweeted nearly 400 times.

Saffas not convinced of expensive buy

Briefly News also thought it would be a good idea to camp in the comments section to get a closer look at the charade.

@men_mzansi wrote:

"But this is from Jabu Ngwenya's post on Facebook a couple of months back."

@sbobolicous said:

"Status will kill lot of people living fake life. Just to impress or to fit in. Face reality and stop doing copy and paste. There's no hurry work yourself up. So you can post real deals Baba try again. You are exposed."

@Kensikins added:

"This is from Jabu Ngwenya’s post hle. Why are you doing this to yourself?"

