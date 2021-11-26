A proud new BMW owner has headed to social media to put his German prize on full display

@Dr_Mfumo took to Twitter to share pictures of the royal blue beast that instantly made him the talk of the town

Locals went wild online, failing to contain their amazement as they admired the stunning new piece of German excellence

A local gent has headed to the socials to flaunt his flashy new whip, and no one can blame him, as one look at the marvel illustrates just how much German excellence is prized above all else.

The social networking user @Dr_Mfumo took to Twitter to share several pictures of the dream car that instantly made him the talk of the town.

Local Man's Flashy New BMW G20 330i Whip Turns Heads in SA: 'Dreams Are Valid'. Image: @Dr_Mfumo

"Your dreams are valid," the inspirational tweet read.

Of the images, one shows the new BMW man seated on the bonnet of the car, which at this point, is covered with plain black cloth and a giant red bow placed over the top above its grill.

Another picture shows the local man, wearing a big bright smile, seated in the same spot but with the car now unveiled to reveal its magnificent royal blue finish as it glistens in the light of the well-lit dealership.

In the last image, the proud man stands away from his new purchase, for the full extent of the BMW's exquisite design and craftsmanship to be displayed, and come through it does.

German engineering at its best

This particular BMW model falls into the G20 3 Series range, whose global sales kicked off in March 2019, although the 330i in question could be a later one that comes with the M Sport Package and the Portimao Blue color.

The M Sport Package includes BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim, kidney grille bars in High-gloss Black, like the one in question, and a rear diffuser in Dark Shadow.

Beamer drives Saffas all kinds of nuts

Packing all these crazy specs and more, it's no wonder the post of the beamer attracted almost 9 000 likes at the time of publication, as South Africans' heads turned on social media.

Briefly News was here for it, looking out for all the incredible comments netizens shared.

@Lutiey2 wrote:

"Sbwl to be a Passenger."

@johny_theblessd said:

"Congratulations on the beast fam."

@Blackman_mdz said:

"Congratulations my brother this is what I want to see everyday, young black gents doing it big."

