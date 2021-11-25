Social media users were left in stitches at the recent sudden appearance of album cover artwork by a so-called 'Trake'

As Saffas would be made to believe, the "new rapper" is a spin off of Canadian rapper Drake and his 2013 album

The hilarious correlation did not go unnoticed as it drew loud reactions from locals on Twitter

There's a new Drake in town and he is likely to make some serious waves across the local hip-hop scene if he can have his way.

The rapper, or a local imitation of the same, comes packing raw authenticity, courtesy of the tracklist accompanying the imagined offering.

A new rapper has supposedly emerged online and he goes by the monicker 'Trake'. Image: @kay_mahapa

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user, @kay_mahapa shared the 'Tswana Drake's album cover artwork' online, and Mzansi social media users have been left thoroughly entertained.

The caption read:

"Trake - Tshwarella re ya gae."

'Trakes' random online drop, as Saffas would probably be made to think, are a spin off of Canadian rapper Drake and his 2013 album, Nothing Was the Same, the third such successive studio offering.

Two separate cover versions

Drake's album's artwork depicts two versions of the cover, featuring illustrations of profiles of the rapper as a child, and as an adult.

According to Drake at the time of the release, the artwork was an oil painting produced by Kadir Nelson, a Southern California-based artist.

As his younger self, Drake is adorned only with an afro comb in his hair, while the older, more matured version, sports a gold chain. Notably, he is captured in the same exact pose.

And just as in the case of Drizzy, whose cover versions are both set against a blissful blue sky, so, too, is that of Mzansi's pseudo-rapper.

Hilarious vernacular track suggestions

Locals were immediately sent and reacted to the post in the most hilarious way imaginable. The tweet attracted nearly 7 000 likes and more than 1 700 retweets.

Briefly News was here for it, taking to the comments section to bring readers all the interesting reactions to the post.

