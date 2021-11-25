DJ Sbu Shares Major Throwback with Euphonic, Black Coffee and the Late DJ Monde

DJ Sbu is what many would consider an industry veteran, having started making music, hosting Friends Like These and gigging as Mzekezeke

The veteran has been in the biz for so long that he's seen the come up of some of the most famous names today

Sbu shared the biggest throwback snap with a pre-Grammy Black Coffee, young Euphonic, Greg Maloka and DJ Monde

DJ Sbu has been around long enough to know all of Mzansi's famous DJ's. The Remember When It Rained hitmaker has made quite a name for himself with his successful music career and his soft drink brand. The musician turned business owner shared an iconic photo from the early 2000s that left fans feeling nostalgic.

DJ Sbu is a legend in the industry. City Press reported that the Mo Faya owner broke the Guinness World Record for the longest radio broadcast on Massiv Metro. The broadcast lasted a whole nine days. This came after he released music for the first time in a long time.

The release of his song Nakupenda has fans excited that the old-time favourite was making a comeback. Sbu quickly shut it down and said that he was making space in the industry for fresh talent to breakthrough.

Sbu shared the most nostalgic photo for early 2000s house fans. Grammy Award nominee Black Coffee, Euphonik fresh in the game and a young DJ Monde.

DJ Sbu determined to bring cryptocurrency to the hood but Mzansi smells a scam

Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu is always on a mission to make money and financially grow the black community. The media mogul took to social media to share that he was interested in introducing cryptocurrency in townships.

His well-meaning idea, however, was met with some scepticism from many, who felt that the township needed different solutions.

Taking to social media, Sbu posted:

“We taking Crypto to the hood. People need to know how to hustle Cryptocurrencies. Time to UNLEARN & RE-LEARN ABOUT MONEY. I'm all about EDUCATION.”

The responses to his post were mixed, while some supported the idea, many others were just not sure where people would get the capital to even start this kind of investment option.

