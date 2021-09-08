South African media mogul, DJ Sbu, recently took to social media to try and enlighten people about cryptocurrency

The entrepreneur wants to introduce this type of investment to the black communities in the townships

However, his proposal was met with scepticism from some social media users who feared being scammed

DJ Sbu is always on a mission to make money and financially grow the black community. The media mogul took to social media to share that he was interested in introducing cryptocurrency in townships.

DJ Sbu wants to introduce cryptocurrency to townships but Mzansi is hesitant. Image: @djsbu

His well-meaning idea, however was met with some scepticism from many, who felt that the township needed different solutions.

Taking to social media, Sbu posted:

“We taking Crypto to the hood. People need to know how to hustle Cryptocurrencies. Time to UNLEARN & RE-LEARN ABOUT MONEY. I'm all about EDUCATION.”

The responses to his post were mixed, while some supported the idea, many others were just not sure where people would get the capital to even start this kind of investment option.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu’s call to introduce cryptocurrency in townships

@matodzi_malouiwa said:

“Dj Sbu my brada, majority of South Africans can't afford to trade Bitcoin as it's now very high risky to invest on. Please generalise the entire Crypto market so that people can understand that there's a low risk option to invest on small coins.”

@kasienova said:

“The question is, which Crypto platform isn't a scam? I know so many people who have been scammed.”

@bighomiesleeq said:

“Crypto isn’t for people that are still struggling.”

@juniormlondy1 said:

“This has the potential of ending in tears for many.”

@ntsikinyiba1 said:

“I love his intentions. He should be taken a lot more seriously.”

@16_mxolisi said:

“It's all about that Zar. Zar Zahara.”

