South African media personality and businessman, DJ Sbu, has lashed out at Zahara's recent claims of being exploited by him

Zahara has, over a long period of time, claimed that TS Records which Sbu co-owned, stole money from her

Taking to his own radio station to set the record straight, Sbu said that it was Zahara, in fact, who owed them

DJ Sbu has hit out at Zahara’s recent comments about his record label defrauding her. The media mogul has finally spoken out against the allegations that TS Records stripped the songstress dry.

DJ Sbu dropped a bombshell when he revealed that it was actually Zahara who owed TS Records money.

"I miss you Bulelwa (Zahara) but what I don't like is when she goes out saying I owe her money because you know that's a lie. If you go down to the books at Universal Music she actually owes us money and she does not even know that.”

According to Sbu, Zahara was given half and the record label took the other half.

Sbu went on to say that when they parted ways with Zahara, she was a millionaire but doesn’t know where all that ended up.

The entrepreneur touched on Zahara’s struggles with alcohol and how it almost took her life.

"She was in hospital, she was going through a liver problem and the doctors said she was drinking alcohol. These are the things I have been quiet about, I don't wanna share, don't want to speak about because it puts her in a bad light. But I have to say them because these things that are being perpetuated [against me] it's unfair.”

Briefly News had reported that Zahara trended on Thursday morning after she was featured on the Podcast and Chill session with MacG. The songstress opened up about her journey in the industry, which has been filled with various obstacles.

The Loliwe hitmaker showed incredible wisdom when she expressed that not all journeys and roads were the same.

Zahara also opened up on her past battles with the industry and her former record label. She said that only God could dictate what she can or cannot do with the gift that He has given her.

“You can strip me naked but you can never take away the gift that God has given me.”

This comment resonated with many social media users who took to the platform to share their thoughts.

