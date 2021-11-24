An exquisite property listing in one of Johannesburg's prime suburbs has grabbed the attention of locals

A high-flying realtor took to sharing a picture of the posh abode, which has since gone viral online

Social media users served up some hilarious reactions to the post, with some requesting a Black Friday discount

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Owning a beautiful property surrounded by lush greenery in the heart of Africa's economic hub is the stuff that dreams are made of, or is it not?

Thanks to the exploits of an ambitious lux realtor, locals have been given a taste of the South African dream.

A multi million rand property in Parkhurst is inspiring dreams online. Image: @mphobotha

Source: Twitter

Heading online under his @mphobotha_ Twitter handle, the dapper salesman tweeted a picture of a gorgeous listing in Parkhurst, a small but dense northern suburb popular with Joburg's residents for its street life and sidewalk cafes.

The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"How cool is my new listing in Parkhurst for R9.4 million."

Saffas were undoubtedly left needing to rethink their priorities after seeing the caption, with the subsequent reactions to the tweet wholly telling the tale.

At the time of publication, it had attracted more than 7 300 likes and over 700 retweets as netizens salivated over the posh property.

Hilarious special consideration requests

While Briefly News is not in the business of house hunting, we were able to bring readers some of the incredible reactions to the post below.

@BasilNgidi wrote:

"I love Parkhurst, in fact, The Parks (all 3) are the ideal residential Jhb suburbs to live in. I'm just struggling to justify the R9.4m price tag though. I usually see listing around half this. Or is this a multiple bedrooms and bath Bathtub (sic)?"

@nk6230 said:

"Don't have the cash now but can I arrange viewing while I wait for my payouts to be finalized...???"

@VendaVendor added:

"How much will it be on Black Friday?"

Mzansi seriously inspired by man's glowing house

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that a local displayed the massive improvement in his friend's life after sharing images of an old house and a newly renovated one.

Saffas were in disbelief, noting there was something evidently different when comparing the two yards.

@Ndi_MuVenda_, congratulating his friend, penned a post on Twitter that very quickly attracted massive reactions.

“Congratulations to a black brother, at the end your hustle will pay,” he wrote.

Source: Briefly.co.za