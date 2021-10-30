Leera Mthethwa, who plays Jackie Hlongwane on Mzansi Magic's Gomora , is celebrating buying a new car

The sultry actress took to social media to share pictures of the impeccable Mercedes Benz

Fans and viewers of the show headed to the comments section to react to Mthethwa's achievement

An actress on the popular South African telenovela Gomora Leera Mthethwa has gifted herself a fresh new ride.

The Pretoria-based actress who plays the role of the feisty, no-nonsense teacher, Jackie Hlongwane, in the Mzansi Magic production wasted no time gifting herself what to most would be a dream car before the Christmas merriment begins.

Gomora actress Leera Mthethwa has spoiled herself to a new ride. Image: @LeeraMthethwa.

Taking to her @LeeraMthethwa Twitter account on Friday, the Thespian let her followers in on her enviable achievement, taking the time to share several pictures with the whip.

"CHIPI E REKILE CHIPI," she captioned the post.

One picture shows Mthethwa, who was at the dealership, wearing a peach dress and a bright smile to go with it.

In another one, she is holding a bouquet of flowers while in a third, she is shown in a warm embrace with a male escort.

Mzansi social media users were full of praise for the 30-year-old up and coming force in the South African film and television space.

Her post attracted close to 26 000 tweets, more than 1 600 retweets and 340 comments.

Saffas applaud new set of wheels

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions below.

@GeeMolema wrote:

"Congratulations. Jackie wena gape chipi e e dese."

@Bonisiwe_Masuku said:

"Congratulations, sis. My favourite car."

@samkeh38876388 added:

"Plz be careful of Don. I don't trust him."

Halala: House of Zwide actor Khaya Dladla buys himself a luxurious car

In a previously published story, Briefly News reported that House of Zwide star Khaya Dladla bought himself a luxurious new BMW.

The former Uzalo actor took to social media to show off the brand new whip. According to reports, the star flew from Joburg to Durban to collect his new car from Ballito, north of Durban.

Khaya Dladla is popularly known as GC in Mzansi – a role he slayed in the popular SABC 1 show, Uzalo.

He has worked hard since making a name for himself in the telenovela. He has also appeared on other big Mzansi productions such as eHostela.

The bubbly media personality deserves the car that he bought himself and it definitely suits his lifestyle and personality.

ZAlebs reports that Khaya was picked up by a cab driver at the King Shaka International Airport to the car dealership in Ballito.

