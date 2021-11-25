A local woman who endured a nasty divorce and left to pick up the pieces has taken to inspiring others online

Taking to Twitter, @Vj_Katy filled her followers in on her decision to rid the debt she inherited from her separation

The tweet has gone viral, with many other women drawing inspiration, while others shared their experiences

It is no secret that things can get pretty messy during long-drawn divorce rows, particularly in South Africa, which is one of the countries in the world with the highest divorce rates.

However, a woman who's fresh from cleaning the dirty laundry she "inherited" from a less than ideal separation is spreading the inspiration.

A woman has relayed her inspirational story of recovering from a divorce. Image: @Vjay_Katy, @Maloka_1515, @Annie_Modiba

Heading online, @Vj_Katy notified her followers on Twitter of her welcome revival, having gotten rid of debt that, by all indications, bogged her down for some time.

The tweet read:

"Just paid off the very last debt from the pile I had inherited from my divorce. I am officially debt-free. Broke but debt-free. uJehovah wam uyaphila, ngyabonga Baba (my Jehovah lives, thank you, Father)."

Her focus and commitment towards picking up the pieces were not lost on other women on the microblogging platform, many of whom wholly related to her experience, even sharing their own stories.

The viral tweet attracted nearly 20 000 likes, while it was retweeted more than 1 100 times. Moreover, almost 250 comments flooded the Twitter user's mentions.

Fellow women draw massive inspiration

Briefly News takes readers through some of the awe-inspiring reactions from fellow Twitter users below.

@KGLFK wrote:

"It's better to be broke as long as you've paid your debts, bought food, full tank of petrol for the whole month to go to work, and paid for the DSTV."

@uMapendani said:

"According to the bible that I read divorce is not allowed because blah blah blah." Congratulations."

@PresidentMpho added:

"Congratulations sis, I feel like this is motivation. Last month I had 14 accounts to pay - including abo mashonisa. So last month managed to pay off one of them. This month I paid off three, I now left with 10. Hoping and pray God gives me the strength to finish. It's really sad."

