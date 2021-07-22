R68k Blue Couch: Luxury Leather Couch "Mystery", Mzansi Knows Where It Is

Leather Gallery is still looking for the now-famous blue couch that was stolen from its Springfield store during the protests

The couch was allegedly stolen by looters and images of the couch appeared on social media in an informal settlement

Leather Gallery appealed to social media users to help them find their couch and Mzansi had some clues where to find it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The now-famous blue leather couch has become the subject of discussion again. The couch featured in a meme during the violent protests in which looting was rampant.

It is an open secret where the couch is, according to SowetanLIVE the San Pablo Corner Sofa valued at R 67,999 is alleged located in an informal settlement near Quarry Road, Durban.

The now-famous leather couch that became a meme is still missing. Photo credit: @KoalaneMotaung

Source: Twitter

The store from where the couch was stolen in Springfield, Leather Gallery, made an appeal online for information about the whereabouts of the luxury leather couch that boasts “elegantly sloped armrests and supportive headrests”.

Social media users responded to the call for help

@TJ_Thojana:

"Apparently, allegedly, the lady who now owns the sofa has a snake, the SAPS and SNDF are scared to go to her #ColdFront #JacobZuma #Loadshedding #panicbuying"

@LionessRage:

"The Leather gallery are searching for their Saint Pablo couch "

Ashika Teja:

"This is at Palmiet Rd informal settlement in Reservoir Hills M19 it there in the shack next to the tuck shop."

IOL reported that when images of the couch first surfaced on social media South Africans were laughing until their sides hurt.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Coffin found but cops still on the hunt for 'missing' blue couch after looting

Ongoing police recovery operations across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are continuing to yield millions of rands worth of stolen goods following the recent widespread looting in the two provinces.

In conjunction, personnel from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been on a recovery mission to retrieve an incalculable amount of stolen goods.

Recent reports suggested that the recovered goods included everything from beds to electronic items and even a casket. Looters have begun to abandon stolen items amid the ongoing recovery efforts in homes.

Army and police loot the looters, stolen goods seized in townships

The army and the police have mobilised in a massive recovery operation to seize allegedly stolen goods that were looted during the week of chaotic unrest.

The army and police descended on the township of Alexandria in force to seize the goods. The initiative is called "Operation Prosper".

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za