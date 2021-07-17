Army and Police Loot the Looters, Stolen Goods Seized in Townships

The police and are carrying out Operation Prosper which aims at restoring order to affected areas of the country

Part of their mandate is to recover stolen property allegedly looted during the week of chaotic unrest that swept parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

Some people have urged the army to treat people with respect as they carry out their orders

The army and the police have mobilised in a massive recovery operation to seize goods allegedly stolen goods that were looted during the week of chaotic unrest.

The army and police descended on the township of Alexandria in force to seize the goods. The initiative is called "Operation Prosper".

Army and police have conducted search and seizure operations in Alexandria township. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Police were able to recover fridges, food, couches and gadgets. eNCA reported that 56 cases of violence, vandalism and looting were recorded in the week of unrest.

Conduct of SANDF soldiers called into questions

Social media users have called on the SANDF to treat people with respect as they conduct their operation.

@bahumi_marumo:

"Apparently, these soldiers didn't hear their mandate well in this Operation Prosper they can not go about threatening people, this soldier interviewed by eNCA in Alexander needs to be called to order, it's wrong what he is saying and out of their mandate."

Ramaphosa promises to defend democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Friday night. He had visited areas affected by the recent unrest that swept KwaZulu-Natal namely Kwamashu, Mobeni, uMlazi and Springfield in Durban.

A battle South Africa can not afford to lose

The president said that the violent protests were nothing short of an attempted attack on the Democratic institutions of the country.

He said that it is a battle that the country cannot afford to lose. He urged South Africans to unite and rebuild.

Kolisi Foundation working on getting food relief to areas hit hard by protests

Rachel and Siya Koilsi have often helped South Africans in the past, particularly during the lockdown and the Kolisi Foundation has become a force for good in the country.

Rachel took to Instagram to say that the foundation is hard at work preparing to deliver food relief to the hardest-hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"We have begun working with several non-profit organisations on the ground and are putting together a strategy to get food to people in the hardest-hit areas."

She said that the foundation is working with a number of organisations in KZN.

South Africans share contrasting reactions to long queues for food items

South Africans are now facing the reality of food shortages and that is evident in a video doing the rounds on social media. These are the effects of the violent and looting incidents that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces in the past few days.

In a video shared on social media by @KulaniCool, people are seen queuing to enter a shopping mall. With many shopping malls having been looted and burnt down, communities are set to suffer and face such challenges.

