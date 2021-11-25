An influencer on the timeline has offered an unconvential suggestion to ending the scourge of GBV

The tweep encouraged local men to cheat, that way, it limits the triggering emotions that lead to abuse

Reactions to the post were varying, with some equally shocking and absurd, while others rubbished the sentiment

A controversial social media influencer opened a massive can of worms on the timeline when expressing his stance on the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in SA and how he thinks it can be stymied.

The loose-lipped tweep, @ChrisExcel102, has garnered a reputation for his nonchalant social networking activity, which often sees him making obscene comments on the microblogging platform.

In one of his latest zapping posts, he encouraged what otherwise would be an unconventional approach towards addressing a widespread social ill.

The tweet read:

"Cheating on her will help you from being obsessed. It will cut down the paranoia and the jealousy that can turn you into an abuser. My brother, Cheat on her today & protect your Sanity!!"

Is it any surprise that like-minded local social networking users flooded the tweep's mentions?

But not all on Twitter agreed with the seemingly unpopular opinion, as a fair number of self-aware and presumably morally-astute users aired contrasting views.

Briefly News scoured the comments section to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the bizarre post below.

@vusumuzi_maseko wrote:

"Kahlehle man don't cheat we exercise our options.. cheating is for women. because they only come with sex in a relationship so if they give away sex the only thing they come with they have nothing left.. that is why it's called cheating."

@thirsty_sphe said:

"You cheat and they go and consult noBab' Mazibuko from KwaMhlabuyalingana."

@Love_Intact added:

"Cheating on her is also dangerous fam. You can get obsessive over scenarios you made in your head, things like thinking since you cheat on her you get too obsessive to check that she doesn't do the same to you."

