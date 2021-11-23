Tshwane's self-proclaimed 'cabbage bandit', Joe Nkuna's case has been withdrawn by the Tshwane Metro Police Department

He planted a vegetable garden on the verge outside his home, which resulted in him receiving a fine

It was discovered that the fine was unlawful as the by-law which was quoted was irrelevant in the context

TSHWANE - Joe Nkuna, a Tshwane resident from Akasia, started a vegetable garden on the verge in front of his home, which, according to by-laws, belongs to the municipality. His cabbages and other assorted vegetables caused a case to be opened against him in September, which has now been withdrawn.

Nkuna referred to himself as a "cabbage bandit" in a statement he posted online following the notification of his case being withdrawn by the municipal court.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) originally fined him for blocking the walkway. The fine was for R1 500 and Nknuna was given the option to appear in court if he wished to contest it, Times Live reports.

Details of the cabbage case

Nkuna's case followed an alleged complaint received by the TMPD regarding the garden, which feeds the local community. According to IOL, the fine was unlawful as Nkuna was not in contravention of any municipal by-laws.

The by-law that was cited on the fine states that a sidewalk next to a public amenity may not be obstructed. However, there is no public amenity in the vicinity of where Nknuna planted the vegetables.

“They harassed, victimised and abused my family. What if I did not have access to good legal representation? What if I buckled under such tremendous intimidation and paid the unlawful fine? I would have a criminal record for a lawful act," Nknuna wrote in his statement.

Reactions to the 'cabbage bandit'

@_Naivete believes:

"The law was designed to hustle the poor."

@tzwidem said:

"Viva - let me go and plant too."

Jenny Joynt shared:

"You Sir, are an outstanding and upstanding citizen. Glad this is over, albeit not without the unnecessary trauma endured but over."

Frieda Bontkowskyj asked:

"Good news!.. so they just harassing you for what then?"

