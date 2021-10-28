“Fresh & Yummy”: SA Wowed by Young Vegetable Farmer Busy with Inspiring Hustle

South Africans are inspired by another local farmer who posted a snap of himself busy harvesting vegetables

The guy, whose handle is Ndlela Farming, shared a picture of him in a big tractor, many women are now praising his looks, supposedly falling in love

At the same time, some guys are hoping to see progress in his hustle and some say may God bless his efforts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another young farmer is a hit on social media channels after uploading a snap of him in a big tractor. The farmer can be seen in John Deere tractor and the background says a lot about his success.

In the picture, one can tell the vegetable farmer is heading somewhere as far as progress is concerned. Ndlela Farming is now an instant hit on social media and Briefly News brings all the positive reactions from this ambitious man’s viral post.

Based in KwaZulu-Natal, the local guy is attracting the attention of Mzansi ladies and many are asking for a job, some are looking to find their way to the guy’s heart. Many gents are seriously praising his hustle.

Another local farmer is an inspiration to Mzansi. Image: @Madlaba83/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@BrendaHlangu said:

“And ke rata di cabbage gore.”

@Yambi_Mbatha said:

“Cabbage gives me appetite hle. Ke e rata gore yho.”

@Elmimos said:

“Interesting stuff you only see on the TL. Ladies shooting their shots.”

@Oubrathapza said:

“May God bless you, your family and your business.”

@Mr_Losho said:

“John Deere for the win!”

@Talitha_Koum said:

“The produce looks fresh and yummy like the producer.”

@Phuthi2556 said:

“Keep on going... Africa is inspired.”

@Muandisi1 said:

“Farmers are very stylish in their fields I must say. It's so motivating. I like that.”

"Blood and sweat": Young farmer celebrates 40-hectare land investment

Still on farming news, Briefly News posted that a young farmer with the Twitter handle, @new_shana recently headed to the popular app to share a heartwarming celebration post after he invested in 40 hectares of farming land - something he said he used blood, sweat, and tears to do.

In the highly inspirational and motivational post, the young man also explains that he is now working overtime to find people to invest in the property and this has definitely not been something easy to do.

"A 40-hectare investment ❤️ Blood and sweat!!! Going insane looking for investors Some investors pulling out midsession!"

This coming season we double our production! 100 hectares here we come!!! #FarmingWithShana," he captioned some snaps of the beautiful farm.

Source: Briefly.co.za