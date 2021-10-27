South Africa's generous man, BI Phakathi, brought smiles to a needy community after donating food parcels

The faceless philanthropist, Phakathi, recently visited a community living in an informal settlement and gave them food parcels such as maize meal

The social media family is impressed and many people are pleading with God to bless the kind man after bringing smiles to many citizens

A generous South African man, BI Phakathi, has done it again after filming a video handing out food parcels to a needy community. The viral video has also grabbed the attention of Briefly News and we also select a few supportive comments from many social media users.

The Good Samaritan is known for bringing smiles to individuals and this time he headed to a disadvantaged community. Judging the clip, the community lives in an informal settlement and the recipients were so grateful as they received the food.

The parcels consist of cooking oil, maize meal and a number of grocery items. Through his foundation, BI is also urging Mzansi to donate and he wrote on Instagram as he captioned the clip:

“Spreading the love giving back to the People.”

BI Phakathi recently handed food parcels to a needy community. Image: @BIPhakathi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@_Serame_ said:

“I also desire to do this for people.”

@Desrerall said:

“I love what you are doing.”

@Lealee said:

“God bless you you are an amazing person.”

@Sbonny_m SAID:

“Ubuntu.”

@Thabzet said:

“May God multiply your territory as bless the multitudes.”

@Del_Saeed1 said:

“May the almighty God continue to bless you and your family, You are a real hero of change.”

@Africanattire24 said:

“Mfana I'm speechless...God bless you more for love and caring heart.”

@Mxolisino said:

“Why don't we vote for Mr Bi Phakathi as our president cause wow this guy does so much for our South African people.”

@HoltsharonJean said:

“So many smiling faces.”

@Zuksdee said:

“Greatest pandemic hitting our country and continent at large is hunger - thank you Mr Phakathi for the difference you make in people's lives.”

BI Phakathi blesses wheelchair-bound man with no hands, gives him R1 500

In a previous post on Phakathi, Briefly News posted that his name is Johannes Fourie and he is wheelchair-bound with no hands. BI Phakathi offered to push him as he tried to go up a steep road.

The video sparked emotions from many social media users who headed online to react. The poor guy says he doesn’t have any friends to push him as he has no hands.

BI Phakathi also gave him cash to the tune of R1 500 to buy food. The generous gentleman is now praised on social media as he just helped the teary man. He wrote

“This man pushing himself up the hill with no hands will make you cry.”

Source: Briefly.co.za