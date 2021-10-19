BI Phakathi Blesses Wheelchair Bound Man with No Hands, Gives Him R1 500

South Africa’s BI Phakathi is being praised after raising emotions and many social media users are reacting to one of his viral videos

Phakathi met a man in a wheelchair who has no hands and gave him R1 500 to buy food and the man was so grateful

His name is Johannes Fourie and was trying to go up a steep hill as he struggled with his wheelchair and he was so thankful to BI

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

His name is Johannes Fourie and he is wheelchair-bound with no hands. BI Phakathi offered to push him as he tried to go up a steep road. The video sparked emotions from many social media users who headed online to react.

The poor guy says he doesn’t have any friends to push him as he has no hands. BI Phakathi also gave him cash to the tune of R1 500 to buy food. The generous gentleman is now praised on social media as he just helped the teary man. He wrote:

“This man pushing himself up the hill with no hands will make you Cry.”

BI Phakathi is a blessing and he is praised by many locals. Image: @IPhakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Leslee Shaheen said:

“Aw Bi, thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you do for each and everyone you touch. As you touch me every day through your giving and loving, just as God wanted you to do!! God is Good! Blessings and a warm hug to all my brothers.”

Linda Stahl said:

The strength and courage that man has I’m crying father in heaven please help I feel ashamed of myself to worry about my little problems when there are so many people out there they have so many more Amen.”

Lebza Malotle said:

“And you are doing exactly what we are required to do Deuteronomy 15:11 " For there will always be poor people in the land. That is why I am commanding you, "You should generously open up your hand to your afflicted and poor brother in your hand.”

Tracy Nicholson said:

“What a blessing to be a blessing to others.”

Ceiclia Odendaal said:

“Aaaw that man was so thirsty. Thank you BI and may God bless every person’s life that you touch.”

Sinikiwe Zulu said:

“You're God's mental sometimes I wonder how you always bump into people who really need help l always follow you on FB you're such a blessing even to me as l watch you.”

"It could have been me": BI Phakathi helps a homeless man with food and money

Still with news on Phakathi, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi has done it again, the faceless philanthropist has posted an inspirational and emotional video on Facebook.

He captioned the video by saying that he was very emotional at watching and realised this could have easily been himself:

"Am so emotional I been watching this on repeat, I realised it could have been me or you living his life."

BI approached the man and asked if he needed anything and he asked for something to drink. The man was so desperate that he asked for sugar and he'd find water to mix with it.

Source: Briefly.co.za