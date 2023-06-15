A former Era By DJ Zinhle employee will be going on trial for fraud allegations

Thobile Malatjie stole accessories from the Menlyn store located in Tshwane, and they are reportedly worth R96 000

Malatjie attempted to avoid being prosecuted through a mediation process, but it failed

The former 'Era By DJ Zinhle' employee will go on trial on fraud allegations after she allegedly stole goods worth R96 000.

Thobile Malatjie, a former Era By DJ Zinhle employee, will be going on trial on fraud charges.

The 23-year-old is accused of stealing from the Menlyn store in Tshwane after being found with goods valued at R96 000, reports The Citizen.

Mediation attempt failed, Thobile now faces trial

After an unsuccessful mediation attempt at the Hatfield Magistrates’ Court, Thobile now reportedly will face trial.

Malatjie was arrested on 12 January after she was allegedly found in possession of the stolen accessories. The former employee was then released on bail of R5 000 and was due to appear in court on 24 July.

DJ Zinhle's suspicions proved to be correct after she set a trap on Thobile and caught her red-handed.

Mzansi weighs in on the theft scandal

@Thato_Tweets said:

"Trusting people is so costly & it's so unfortunate that one can't run a business without trusting people. I'm so sorry."

@Questerr_ said:

"Another problem: staff untrustworthiness. Thieving and defrauding employers. I remember warning fellow salesmen in music retail that their thieving would sink their shop, a famous indie music shop Manhattan, which had supplied clientele for decades as far as Transkei. It sunk it."

@Yared_TheGuy said:

"Employees start by nyatsing you then defrauding you."

@nhlanhlazimu97 said:

"This one time on her show that plays on BET, #DJZinhle and her brother suspected that on their couch manufacturing business, the finances vs inventory don't add up. Now this? I think she doesn't have a good accountant or the accountant is also together in the crooked place."

@AusiLesedi said:

"Zinhle, why don't you hit her?"

DJ Zinhle catches employee stealing R500 000 from her business account

This wouldn't be the first time an employee stole from the DJ. Upon realising that an amount of R500 000 was missing from her business account, Zinhle escalated the matter to the authorities.

The employee, Phumzile Diko, appeared at the Protea Magistrates' Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges of theft.

The 33-year-old alleged that it was DJ Zinhle who made the transfer.

As quoted by SowetanLIVE, Diko said:

"Monies were transferred by DJ Zinhle from her account to my account to perform the duties per her instructions."

DJ Zinhle pulled out on a gig in Durban following AKA's murder

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle pulled out on a gig she was billed to perform at in Durban.

The star cited she was not emotionally ready to gig in Durban after the murder of the father of her child Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

