DJ Zinhle allegedly discovered that another one of her employees had been stealing her money, and she had her jailed

The worker was reportedly arrested after Zinhle became suspicious of her; she trapped her and found out she "stole" goods valued at R96 000

The Siyabonga hitmaker's employee reportedly worked at the Era By DJ Zinhle shop in Menlyn, Tshwane

Another one of DJ Zinhle's employees is accused of stealing from her.

DJ Zinhle caught her employee stealing from her, and she opened a court case against her. Image: @djzinhle

According to the Daily Sun, they obtained a police report claiming that one of DJ Zinhle's staff from her Era By DJ Zinhle store in Menlyn, Tshwane robbed her of goods worth R96 000.

DJ Zinhle allegedly catches an employee stealing from her

Daily Sun further reports that the suspect was arrested on 12 January and has appeared in Pretoria's Magistrate Court. The arrest was made after the Umlilo hitmaker got suspicious and set a trap for her.

"She then went with her friends to the store, and they bought some items. Later, she went back to the store and asked to see the money for the day, and she failed to produce. She gave her R200, then she confessed she took it."

Zinhle and her friends also reportedly went to the employee's house and found stolen goods.

DJ Zinhle's employee allegedly steals R500 000 from her

This isn't the first time DJ Zinhle's employees have taken her for a fool and reportedly robbed her of a large sum of money.

City Press reported in 2022 that DJ Zinhle had opened a court case against a former worker who allegedly robbed R500,000 from her business account.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, a spokesperson for Gauteng police, confirmed the arrest at the time.

DJ Zinhle’s former employee denies stealing R500k, says the Umlilo hitmaker transferred the money to her

In similar news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle's former personal assistant, Phumzile Diko, pleaded not guilty to the theft charges laid against her. Phumzile Diko appeared before the Protea Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 4 May.

The award-winning media personality and businesswoman opened a case against her former employee after allegedly transferring R500k from her company account.

