DJ Zinhle's former aide, Phumzile Diko, reportedly pleaded not guilty to the allegations that she stole half a million rand from her former employer

According to reports, the accused was released on bail after appearing in court on Wednesday, 4 May

Diko was the popular media personality's employee for more than five years before being fired over the theft allegations

DJ Zinhle's former personal assistant, Phumzile Diko, has pleaded not guilty to the theft charges laid against her. Phumzile Diko appeared before the Protea Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 4 May.

DJ Zinhle’s ex-personal account was released on bail after pleading not guilty to theft charges. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The award-winning media personality and businesswoman opened a case against her former employee after allegedly transferring R500k from her company account.

According to SowetanLIVE, Diko pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against her and is out on bail. Diko told the court that she did not steal the money, but DJ Zinhle was the one who transferred the money to her account. She said:

“Monies were transferred by DJ Zinhle from her account to my account to perform the duties per her instructions."

ZAlebs reports that the up and coming DJ shared in her affidavit that the case against her is weak as she is yet to see the docket. She said:

“The state's case is very weak against me. I have not yet had sight of the content of the docket."

Diko was released on an R5000 bail and is set to appear back in court in June.

