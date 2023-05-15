Women For Change announced that they support the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision to reinvestigate the murder of Anele "Nelli" Tembe

The organisation's founder said AKA's assassination made people forget about his fiancée's tragic death

Mzansi continued to defend the Mass Country rapper after the NPA's decision trended on Twitter

Women For Change, a South African NGO advocating for the rights of women and children, has applauded the NPA's decision to reopen Anele Nelli Tembe.

Women For Change has vowed to stick by Anele "Nelli" Tembe's family after the NPA announced they would reinvestigate her case. Image: @akaworldwide

The South African talked with the founder of Women For Change, who stated that Tembe's family deserves to know how their child died. The NPO's founder also said that Nelli's terrible death was overshadowed by her fiancé AKA's death on 10 February.

“Kiernan gained ‘hero status’ after he was murdered this year. Many forgot about the tragic passing of his fiancée two years ago, as well as the abuse allegations."

Why did the NPA reopen Anelle "Nelli" Tembe's murder case?

According to Sunday World, the Tembes don't believe their daughter committed suicide two years ago at Cape Town's Pepper Hotel. The news publication reported that Nelli's family suspects that their daughter didn't end her life but was murdered.

AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes were informed about the new investigation of Tembe's death. The slain rapper's parents weren't told whether their son was the prime suspect or not.

However, the Tembes' letter challenging the NPA's prior decision not to prosecute AKA claimed that there was physical evidence pointing to AKA, reported Sunday World. They said there was blood inside the hotel, and AKA had scratches on his back, implying Nelli fought for her life before "jumping" off the hotel.

How did Mzansi react after the NPA reopened Anele Tembe's murder case?

In a Twitter post, @MDNnewss broke the news on the timeline, and netizens supported AKA. Many considered the NPA's decision pointless because Anele and AKA died.

@leendiwe said:

"The Tembe family insinuates that their daughter was pushed off the balcony. Fine, they're allowed to think what they think. But what is the purpose of reopening the investigation since the alleged suspect has also passed on? To please them?"

@PienaarEnno shared:

"Something fishy. Why now? Do they feel guilty or something?"

@ngidi_thuli posted:

"There are a lot of court cases that need to be investigated. Court cases of people who are still alive."

@NombuleloPS replied:

"The letter was written last year in June. Why act now? The NPA failed AKA. If they investigated and arrested him last year, he'd still be alive."

@Malatjie_ commented:

"It's starting to feel like they are asking for AKA's murder not to be investigated any further as it is justified assassination."

@lucky_thedon1 wrote:

"This is a waste of the state's resources. She is gone, and the only person who was with her in that room is also dead."

@Nono00197391099 added:

"They must stop stressing AKA's parents."

